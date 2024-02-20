Top Stories
Hoda Kotb Breaks Silence on Kelly Rowland's 'Today' Show Walk Off, Seems to Confirm Why It Happened...

Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Hold Hands on Beach After Her 'Madame Web' Press Tour

Taylor Swift Grabs Dinner with Sabrina Carpenter in Sydney

Major 'Lord of the Rings' Season 2 Cast Shakeup Revealed: 1 Actor Exits, Another Is Replaced!

Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands': First Look as Lilith Revealed, Plus More Cast Photos Released!

Our first look at Cate Blanchett in the Borderlands movie is finally here!

Here is the film’s synopsis: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Eli Roth is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Craig Mazin. The film is based on the popular video game series.

The trailer is due out tomorrow, and the film hits theaters on August 9!

