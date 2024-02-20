Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands': First Look as Lilith Revealed, Plus More Cast Photos Released!

Our first look at Cate Blanchett in the Borderlands movie is finally here!

Here is the film’s synopsis: “Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous treasure hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. She forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland (Kevin Hart), once a highly respected soldier, but now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), the scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap (Jack Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Eli Roth is directing the movie from a screenplay he wrote with Craig Mazin. The film is based on the popular video game series.

The trailer is due out tomorrow, and the film hits theaters on August 9!

See other photos we have of the cast in character.