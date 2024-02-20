Tue, 20 February 2024 at 11:46 am
'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Inside Details Revealed, Including How Many Episodes Ellen Pompeo Is In!
We’re less than one month away until Grey’s Anatomy premieres!
Season 20 of the ABC hit medical drama will return on March 14, and fans are eager to see what’s in store.
We’ve discovered a few key details about the upcoming season, including how many episodes there will be in total, how many episodes Ellen Pompeo is in, and more.
Keep reading to find out…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: ABC, EG, Ellen Pompeo, Extended, Greys Anatomy, Slideshow, Television