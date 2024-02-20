Top Stories
Tue, 20 February 2024 at 3:13 pm

Reacher's Alan Ritchson Brings Wife Catherine to 'Ordinary Angels' Premiere, Poses with Co-Star Hilary Swank!

Reacher's Alan Ritchson Brings Wife Catherine to 'Ordinary Angels' Premiere, Poses with Co-Star Hilary Swank!

Alan Ritchson and Hilary Swank pose for photos together at the premiere of Ordinary Angels held at the SVA Theater on Monday evening (February 19) in New York City.

The 41-year-old Reacher actor was joined for the event by his wife, Catherine. Catherine and Alan were also seen holding hands on Tuesday (February 20) while heading out together in New York City’s West Village, and you can see those photos in the gallery below.

If you don’t know, Alan and Catherine have been married since 2006 and they share three children.

The film centers on Sharon (Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.

The film hits theaters on February 23. Find out which stars will be returning for Reacher‘s third season!

FYI: Hilary is wearing Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewels.
