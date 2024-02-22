Emma Watson & More Stars Attend Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week - See All the Pics!

Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and a multitude of celebrities are taking in the newest seasons of clothing!

On Thursday (February 22), nearly 30 celebrities stepped out for the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear fashion show in Milan, Italy.

The guestlist included the likes of Emma Watson, Gwendoline Christie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Letitia Wright, Hunter Schafer and more. Since it was so star-studded, we pulled together pics that will easily show you who was there and what they wore.

Head inside to see all of the pics…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all of the stars who attended the Prada Womenswear show during Milan Fashion Week…

Claudia Sulewski

Anna Dello Russo

Bryanboy

Nic Kaufmann

Elena Perminova

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Xenia Adonts

Leonie Hanne

Sarah Lysander

Marc Forne

Tina Leung

Caro Daur

Tamara Kalinic

Lily Chee

Rina Sawayama

Lily James

Ellie Bamber

Matilda Lutz

Hunter Schafer

Emma Watson Did you see what Emma Watson had to say about her extended break from acting?

Anya Chalotra

Gwendoline Christie

Tracee Ellis Ross

Emma Chamberlain

Charlie D’Amelio

Thomasin McKenzie

Yara Shahidi

Letitia Wright

Juliette Binoche

Scroll through photos of everyone in the gallery…