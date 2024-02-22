Emma Watson & More Stars Attend Prada Show During Milan Fashion Week - See All the Pics!
Milan Fashion Week is in full swing, and a multitude of celebrities are taking in the newest seasons of clothing!
On Thursday (February 22), nearly 30 celebrities stepped out for the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Womenswear fashion show in Milan, Italy.
The guestlist included the likes of Emma Watson, Gwendoline Christie, Tracee Ellis Ross, Letitia Wright, Hunter Schafer and more. Since it was so star-studded, we pulled together pics that will easily show you who was there and what they wore.
Claudia Sulewski
Anna Dello Russo
Bryanboy
Nic Kaufmann
Elena Perminova
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
Xenia Adonts
Leonie Hanne
Sarah Lysander
Marc Forne
Tina Leung
Caro Daur
Tamara Kalinic
Lily Chee
Rina Sawayama
Lily James
Ellie Bamber
Matilda Lutz
Hunter Schafer
Emma Watson
Anya Chalotra
Gwendoline Christie
Tracee Ellis Ross
Emma Chamberlain
Charlie D’Amelio
Thomasin McKenzie
Yara Shahidi
Letitia Wright
Juliette Binoche
