'Truth or Dare' Director Reveals Sequel Starring Lucy Hale & Tyler Posey Was Halted During Pandemic

A Truth or Dare sequel almost happened!

The 2018 Blumhouse horror-thriller starring Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey made over $95 million at the global box office, but the movie was poorly received by critics and audiences.

It has just been revealed that Lucy and Tyler were supposed to return for a Truth or Dare sequel, which was eventually scrapped.

Director Jeff Wadlow told Variety that he and his team of writers had plans for a sequel, and that filming nearly began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In the first one, there’s about nine characters and seven of them die. I didn’t want to do a Final Destination-style sequel or Truth or Dare and it’s happening again to a different group of people. It just seemed kind of boring to me,” he said.

Jeff continued by describing how the cast’s bond motivated his idea for a sequel.

“They had become great friends and were going on trips together, hanging out in Big Bear,” he explained. “They had this idea: ‘Wouldn’t it be funny if Truth or Dare happened to us while we were on vacation together, the actors?’ The joke became that the sequel should be called Truth or Big Bear. I thought that was kind of a brilliant idea.”

Unfortunately, the Truth or Dare follow-up film fell victim to the pandemic despite Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum‘s support for the project.

“I got a call from Jason,” Jeff shared. “‘Would you be willing to move into the hotel on the Universal lot with all the actors from Truth or Dare and the crew, and quarantine with everyone and make a movie during the height of the pandemic?’ I was in, and we started prepping it. There’s this one cabin on the Universal lot where they’ve shot a million things — we were going to take over that cabin. But I think they started to realize that the health and safety risks involved at that moment, and also the cost implications of basically not letting people leave, would mean everyone was on overtime for the entire shoot, and they pulled the plug on it.”

Regarding whether Truth or Dare 2 will ever come to fruition, Jeff didn’t seem too optimistic.

“Too much time has passed,” he said. “But I think that would have been a lot of fun to make and the audience would have dug it.”

