Aaron Taylor Johnson, Wife Sam & Cate Blanchett Attend Giorgio Armani Show in Milan

Aaron Taylor Johnson and his wife Sam stepped out for the Giorgio Armani fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on Sunday (February 25) in Milan, Italy.

Also at the show was Cate Blanchett! Cate and Aaron posed with Giorgio Armani himself, as well as Roberta Armani.

Sam has a movie coming out soon: the Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black. You can watch the trailer for the movie right here. Back to Black premieres in theaters on May 17.

Aaron has a few films coming out soon, including May’s The Fall Guy and August’s Kraven the Hunter.

Cate has several upcoming projects as well, including Borderlands (which just had its first trailer released!)

Browse through the gallery to see photos from the Giorgio Armani show…