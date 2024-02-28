Milo Ventimiglia Sports Sharp Tan Suit at 'Land of Bad' Premiere in Mexico City

Milo Ventimiglia is stepping out to promote his new movie!

The 46-year-old Emmy-nominated actor hit the red carpet for the premiere of Land of Bad on Tuesday (February 27) held at Cinemex Antara in Mexico, City.

For the premiere, Milo looked handsome in a tan suit paired with a coordinating sweater.

Keep reading to find out more…Here’s the movie’s synopsis: When a Delta Force team is ambushed in enemy territory, a rookie officer (Liam Hemsworth) refuses to abandon them. Their only hope lies with an Air Force drone pilot (Russell Crowe) as the eyes in the sky during a brutal 48-hour battle for survival.

The movie also stars Luke Hemsworth and Ricky Whittle.

In a recent interview, Milo gushed over Jarah Mariano.

Land of Bad will be available to rent or buy on digital starting on March 19. Watch the trailer here!

