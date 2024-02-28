Robert Pattinson & Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Run Errands Together in Beverly Hills

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are stepping out for the day.

The engaged couple made their way through a parking garage as they ran a few errands together on Tuesday afternoon (February 27) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their outing, the 37-year-old Twilight actor sported a green puffer jacket over a gray T-shirt paired with lime green pants while the 32-year-old pregnant actress, singer, and model wore a trenchcoat over a tan cardigan paired with black pants.

A few days earlier, Rob and Suki were spotted getting some exercise on a morning walk around a park in L.A.

It was recently announced that Suki will be performing at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival in April! Check out the full lineup here.