Fri, 01 March 2024 at 2:39 pm

'White Christmas' Actress Anne Whitfield Passes Away at 85 After 'Unexpected Accident'

Anne Whitfield has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

The actress was best known for her role as Susan Waverly in the classic holiday film White Christmas, which just celebrated its 70th anniversary.

Anne “passed away on February 15, 2024, surrounded by family at Valley Memorial Hospital after suffering an unexpected accident while on a walk in her neighborhood,” according to her obituary.

The obit added, “Through the kindness of neighbors who provided expert medical support, family had the gift to say goodbye and express love and gratitude, a gift we will always cherish.”

After her breakout role at age 15 in White Christmas, Anne starred mostly on television shows for the remainder of her acting career. Her other credits include The Six Million Dollar Man, The Donna Reed Show, and The Untouchables.

We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Anne‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Photos: Getty
