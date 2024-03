TLC's Chilli is a Grandma After Son Tron Austin &Wife Jeong Welcome First Child

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is officially a grandma!

Over the weekend, the 53-year-old TLC singer’s son Tron Austin took to social media to announce that he and wife Jeong Ah Wang welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, born on Saturday, March 2.

Tron, 26, shared the exciting news on his Instagram while sharing a few photos of his family of three in a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

Keep reading to find out more…“On this day March 2nd , 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA婁ε¨₯) we are officially parents !!” Tron wrote. “So let me tell you guys something, She was scheduled for March 6th on a Wednesday but nope she wanted to come sooner!”

Tron also noted that Jeong had to have an emergency C-section, and gave birth to a “healthy beautiful baby girl.”

“I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first!” Tron wrote. “Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!”

Tron concluded, “This is a dream come true we started dating on September 22,2018 fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child life’s journey has now truly begun!!! πŸ‘¨β€πŸ‘©β€πŸ‘§βœ¨β€οΈ #firstborn#yearofthedragon πŸ‰#daughter#newparents”

Chilli shares Tron with record producer Dallas Austin.

Congrats to the new parents!