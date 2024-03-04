TLC's Chilli is a Grandma After Son Tron Austin &Wife Jeong Welcome First Child

Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas is officially a grandma!

Over the weekend, the 53-year-old TLC singer’s son Tron Austin took to social media to announce that he and wife Jeong Ah Wang welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, born on Saturday, March 2.

Tron, 26, shared the exciting news on his Instagram while sharing a few photos of his family of three in a hospital in Seoul, South Korea.

Keep reading to find out more…“On this day March 2nd , 2024 at 1:59pm 6.173 LBS/2.8kg an angel from heaven was born our beautiful daughter LUA婁娥) we are officially parents !!” Tron wrote. “So let me tell you guys something, She was scheduled for March 6th on a Wednesday but nope she wanted to come sooner!”

Tron also noted that Jeong had to have an emergency C-section, and gave birth to a “healthy beautiful baby girl.”

“I am so beyond proud of her bravery and courage to do this so off guard we literally expected 3 more days but God always has his plan first!” Tron wrote. “Eternally grateful to say we have officially started our family!”

Tron concluded, “This is a dream come true we started dating on September 22,2018 fast forward almost 6 years later we are married with our first child life’s journey has now truly begun!!! 👨‍👩‍👧✨❤️ #firstborn#yearofthedragon 🐉#daughter#newparents”

Chilli shares Tron with record producer Dallas Austin.

Congrats to the new parents! See all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.