Eugene Levy Supported by Catherine O'Hara, Jason Biggs & More at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Eugene Levy got support from family and friends at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony!

The 77-year-old Canadian actor and comedian received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday (March 8).

Guest speakers at the event included Eugene‘s Schitt’s Creek co-star Catherine O’Hara and the actor’s daughter Sarah Levy.

If you didn’t know, Eugene also shared the screen with Catherine in 1980′s Nothing Personal, 1996′s Waiting for Guffman, 2000′s Best in Show, 2003′s A Mighty Wind, 2006′s Over the Hedge, and 2006′s For Your Consideration.

Eugene‘s American Pie on-screen son Jason Biggs was in attendance as well!

Find out who else is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2024!

Last year, Eugene Levy spoke about the possibility of a Schitt’s Creek reunion!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from Eugene Levy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony…
Photos: Getty Images
