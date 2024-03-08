Selena Gomez Reveals What She Loves About Benny Blanco In Sweet Birthday Post

Selena Gomez is celebrating boyfriend Benny Blanco‘s birthday!

The 31-year-old entertainer took to her Instagram around midnight early Friday morning (March 8) to share some never-before-seen photos and videos of the couple for his big day.

Benny turns 36 years old on Friday – Happy birthday!

“Happy birthday baby! Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹,” Selena captioned the birthday post, sharing things she loves about him.

The photos see the couple, who confirmed their relationship in December 2023, cuddling and kissing, while one of the videos is of Selena twirling in a tea cup on the Mad Tea Party attraction at Disneyland.

