7 'Pitch Perfect' Stars are Parents, & 1 Explained Why They Don't Want to Have Kids

The Pitch Perfect family has grown quite so much over the years, and we think that is a-ca-awesome!

Believe it or not, it’s been more than a decade since the franchise introduced us to the Barden Bellas and showcased Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp and so many more stars’ vocal abilities.

In the series, they’re just a bunch of college-aged students making music using only their mouths. However, in real life the talented cast is so much more. Notably, a good amount of them are adults with kids of their own.

In total, seven Pitch Perfect stars are already parents. The list includes someone who just welcomed a little one in early 2024.

We pulled together all of the Pitch Perfect stars who have and added one cast member to the list who revealed why they do not want to be a parent. Their reasoning might surprise you!

Scroll through the slideshow for a full rundown of which members of the Pitch Perfect cast has started a family…