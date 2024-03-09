Jonathan Bailey & Rege Jean Page Have 'Bridgerton' Reunion at CAA Pre-Oscars Party!
Jonathan Bailey and Rege-Jean Page are together again!
The two Bridgerton stars reunited at CAA’s Pre-Oscars Party on Friday night (March 8) held at the Sunset Tower Hotel Los Angeles.
We pulled together photos of more than 40 stars on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!
The 2024 Oscars with host Jimmy Kimmel will take place on Sunday, March 10 starting at 7pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations here!
Sasha Baron Cohen & Chris Rock
Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore
Trevor Noah & Hailee Steinfeld
Ludacris & America Ferrera
Jeffrey Wright, Vin Diesel, & Cord Jefferson
Storm Reid & Shameik Moore
Miles Teller & wife Keleigh
Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault
Dominic Sessa
Adam Schweitzer, Cillian Murphy, & Fred Specktor
Donald Glover, Carmen Cuba, & Danielle Haim
Jonathan Scott, Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, & Allison Hsu
Olivia Wilde
Diana Nyad, Ted Sarandos, Jon Hamm, & Anna Osceola
Gayle King & Ava DuVernay
Ellie Goulding
Jeff Goldblum, David O. Russell, Adrien Brody, & Emilie Livingston
Patrick Stewart & Anya Taylor Joy
Neil Patrick Harris, Lee Daniels, Danielle Brooks, & David Burtka
Jonathan Bailey & Rege-Jean Page
Paul Feig & Fortune Feimster
Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, & Bill Maher
Charles Melton
Viola Davis & Julius Tennon
Kelly Ripa & Andy Cohen
Lucy DeVito, Fred Specktor, Nancy Heller, & Danny DeVito
Diane Lane & Demi Moore
Damson Idris
Glen Powell, Kaia Gerber, Billie Lourd, & Austen Rydell
Kingley Ben-Adir
Yara Shahidi & Tracy Brennan
Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos
Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Sanaa Lathan
Shailene Woodley
