Top Stories
Sat, 09 March 2024 at 5:19 pm

Jonathan Bailey & Rege Jean Page Have 'Bridgerton' Reunion at CAA Pre-Oscars Party!

Jonathan Bailey and Rege-Jean Page are together again!

The two Bridgerton stars reunited at CAA’s Pre-Oscars Party on Friday night (March 8) held at the Sunset Tower Hotel Los Angeles.

We pulled together photos of more than 40 stars on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

The 2024 Oscars with host Jimmy Kimmel will take place on Sunday, March 10 starting at 7pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations here!

Sasha Baron Cohen & Chris Rock

Brendan Fraser & Jeanne Moore

Trevor Noah & Hailee Steinfeld

Ludacris & America Ferrera

Jeffrey Wright, Vin Diesel, & Cord Jefferson

Storm Reid & Shameik Moore

Miles Teller & wife Keleigh

Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault

Dominic Sessa

Adam Schweitzer, Cillian Murphy, & Fred Specktor

Donald Glover, Carmen Cuba, & Danielle Haim

Jonathan Scott, Simu Liu, Zooey Deschanel, & Allison Hsu

Olivia Wilde

Diana Nyad, Ted Sarandos, Jon Hamm, & Anna Osceola

Gayle King & Ava DuVernay

Ellie Goulding

Jeff Goldblum, David O. Russell, Adrien Brody, & Emilie Livingston

Patrick Stewart & Anya Taylor Joy

Neil Patrick Harris, Lee Daniels, Danielle Brooks, & David Burtka

Jonathan Bailey & Rege-Jean Page

Paul Feig & Fortune Feimster

Emilie Livingston, Jeff Goldblum, & Bill Maher

Charles Melton

Viola Davis & Julius Tennon

Kelly Ripa & Andy Cohen

Lucy DeVito, Fred Specktor, Nancy Heller, & Danny DeVito

Diane Lane & Demi Moore

Damson Idris

Glen Powell, Kaia Gerber, Billie Lourd, & Austen Rydell

Kingley Ben-Adir

Yara Shahidi & Tracy Brennan

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos

Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Sanaa Lathan

Shailene Woodley

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the party…
Photos: Getty Images
