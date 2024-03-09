Only Four Married Couples Have Been Nominated for Acting Oscars in the Same Year

It is very rare for a married couple to be nominated for acting Oscars in the same year, but it has happened four times – including in 2022!

Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander were both nominated for acting Oscars in 2016, but they didn’t get married until one year later, so they don’t make the cut for this list.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons were both nominated for acting Oscars in 2022, but they weren’t married yet, so they aren’t included here as well.

There was a 55 year gap between last year and the last time a married couple was nominated together in the acting categories.

Browse through the slideshow to see the four married couples who scored noms in the same year…