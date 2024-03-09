Gwyneth Paltrow & Robert Downey Jr. Reunite at YSL & Vanity Fair Party to Celebrate 'Oppenheimer'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. are together again!

The longtime friends and Marvel stars reunited at the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal Dinner and Cocktail Party on Friday night (March 8) in Los Angeles.

The party was held to celebrate Oppenheimer and RDJ attended the event alongside co-stars Cillian Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, and Alex Wolff along with director Christopher Nolan.

We pulled together photos of more than 30 stars on the guestlist. That way you can easily see who was there and what they were wearing!

Head inside to see all of the photos from ..

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal dinner…

Alex Wolff

Anja Rubik

Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan

Charli XCX

Charlotte Lawrence

Cillian Murphy & Christopher Nolan

Clara McGregor

Dominic Fike

Dominic Sessa

Donald Glover

Elsa Hosk

Emily Alyn Lind

Evan Ross

Finneas & Claudia Sulewski

Gwyneth Paltrow

Hailey Bieber

Iris Law

Jasmine Tookes

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton

Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key

Laura Harrier

Normani

Olivia Wilde

Rauw Alejandro

Robert Downey Jr & Susan Downey

Rosé

Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault

Sharon Stone

Stella Maxwell

Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum

Click through the gallery for even more photos of the stars at the party…