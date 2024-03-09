Gwyneth Paltrow & Robert Downey Jr. Reunite at YSL & Vanity Fair Party to Celebrate 'Oppenheimer'
Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. are together again!
The longtime friends and Marvel stars reunited at the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal Dinner and Cocktail Party on Friday night (March 8) in Los Angeles.
The party was held to celebrate Oppenheimer and RDJ attended the event alongside co-stars Cillian Murphy, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, and Alex Wolff along with director Christopher Nolan.
Alex Wolff
Anja Rubik
Casey Affleck & Caylee Cowan
Charli XCX
Charlotte Lawrence
Cillian Murphy & Christopher Nolan
Clara McGregor
Dominic Fike
Dominic Sessa
Donald Glover
Elsa Hosk
Emily Alyn Lind
Evan Ross
Finneas & Claudia Sulewski
Gwyneth Paltrow
Hailey Bieber
Iris Law
Jasmine Tookes
Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola
Josh Hartnett & Tamsin Egerton
Keegan-Michael Key & Elle Key
Laura Harrier
Normani
Olivia Wilde
Rauw Alejandro
Robert Downey Jr & Susan Downey
Rosé
Salma Hayek & Francois-Henri Pinault
Sharon Stone
Stella Maxwell
Zoe Kravitz & Channing Tatum
