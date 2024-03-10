Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Whether He'll Do Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Jokes at Oscars 2024

Jimmy Kimmel is previewing his material for the 2024 Oscars.

The 56-year-old Jimmy Kimmel Live! late night TV host teased what to expect from his upcoming set at the 2024 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 10) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

During the interview with CNN, he was asked about bringing up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jimmy said jokes about the couple are “not off limits, but probably played out” at this point. (They have already been teased and referenced at various awards shows in the past few months, including the People’s Choice Awards and Golden Globes.)

He added: “It’s not that easy. It depends on the person because some people are more sensitive than others. God help you if I know you. Like, if you’ve been to my house, you’re in trouble on Oscar night.”

Make sure to tune in TONIGHT for the Oscars, airing on ABC at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and there are so many incredible stars expected to present throughout the show. Oppenheimer leads with 13 nominations and we have the full list of nominations ready for you to see!