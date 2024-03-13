Kyle Richards Hits Back at Speculation About Split from Mauricio Umanksy in 'RHOBH' Reunion

Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her separation.

In the third and final part of the season 11 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion which aired on Wednesday (March 13), Kyle, 55, got very emotional as host Andy Cohen asked about her split from Mauricio Umansky after 27 years of marriage.

“With any marriage, there’s issues that you have. They come up. You get busy, you’ve got kids,” Kyle explained. “Some of the issues never went away, they were never worked on. Something, like I said in my interview, happened where I did lose my trust.”

She continued, “I care about my family first and I tried. I really did try. So then, when I couldn’t, the kind of things — I don’t want to say putting up with — just became more apparent to me, I guess. I guess I couldn’t do that anymore, and I finally had a breaking point.”

When Andy read a fan’s message accusing Kyle of dancing around what the true cause of her split from Mauricio, 53, is, Kyle got very defensive.

Keep reading to find out more…“It’s nobody’s f—king business,” Kyle said.

Also during the episode, Kyle said that she thought the separation from Mauricio was going to be a temporary thing,” adding, “Anybody knows I did not want to be in this position.”

Over time however, Kyle admitted that things between her and Mauricio aren’t getting any better, and he’s looking to move out of their shared home.

“It’s hard for us to say [divorce], I think,” Kyle said. “I mean, if he’s looking for a place to move out, I haven’t really seen progress. We get along well, but like friends.”

Andy also asked Kyle about all of the infidelity rumors she and Mauricio have faced over the years, asking her, “Did those rumors over the years cause you to chip away at your trust for him?”

“Yes, and they made me feel insecure,” Kyle answered. “[Mauricio] would say, ‘We can’t care. We know the truth.’ Of course, there’s always that little voice in my head, what if this is true. People would say these things all the time.”

Kyle‘s older sister Kathy Hilton then jumped in and added, “They’re gonna say you’re this, you’re that. They’re gonna make stories up.”

Kyle agreed, saying, “They’re trying to hurt you and make you feel bad, and it works.”

Mauricio will be sharing his side of the split in the new season of Buying Beverly Hills, which premieres on Netflix on March 22. Watch the trailer here.