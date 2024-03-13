Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Glen Powell Hangs Out With Former Miss World Israel Noa Kochba During Night Out With Friends

Glen Powell Hangs Out With Former Miss World Israel Noa Kochba During Night Out With Friends

After a busy Oscars‘ weekend, Glen Powell is relaxing with some friends, including former Miss World Israel Noa Kochba.

The 35-year-old Anyone But You actor caught a comedy show on Tuesday night (March 12) in West Hollywood, Calif. He was joined by a group of pals, including Noa.

Glen was dressed casually in a gray jacket, which he wore over a classic white t-shirt. He finished off his outfit with a baseball cap. Noa looked chic in a light colored jacket. She wore her hair down and appeared to be having a fun night out.

Over the weekend, Glen suited up to attend several parties to wrap up awards season. He and his costar Sydney Sweeney were on the guestlist for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party the night of the big ceremony. A few days prior, he attended another star-studded event.

Did you see the report that named Glen and another actor Hollywood’s “new A-list”? See what their salary demands are.

Scroll through the new photos of Glen Powell and Noa Kochba’s night on the town in the gallery…
Photos: Backgrid
