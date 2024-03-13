Top Stories
Olivia Munn Gets So Much Support From Celebrity Friends & Colleagues Amid Breast Cancer Diagnosis Reveal - See the Messages

'Suits' Cast 2024 Reunion Confirmed: 5 Stars Participating!

Drake Bell Speaks for the First Time About Nickelodeon Dialogue Coach Brian Peck's Abuse & Being Molested as a Teen Actor

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Stand Side-By-Side at His 'Vultures 2' Listening Party, Marking First Official Public Appearance Together (Photos)

Wed, 13 March 2024 at 9:37 pm

Who is Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'? Reality Star Revealed in Episode Two!

Who is Afghan Hound on 'The Masked Singer'? Reality Star Revealed in Episode Two!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not read ahead if you haven’t watched the latest episode of The Masked Singer!

Another stars has been unmasked on The Masked Singer!

Episode two of season 11 aired on Wednesday night (March 13) and presented a new round of masked singers – Gumball, Miss Cleocatra, Afghan Hound, and Beets.

After performing “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens in the Wizard of Oz-themed episode, Afghan Hound was eliminated from the competition.

Panelists believed that the star under the Afghan Hound could possibly be Sistine Stallone, Olivia Jade, and Brooke Hogan, but none of their guesses were correct!

Click on the next slide to find out who was under the Afghan Hound mask…

Photos: FOX
