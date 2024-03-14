Top Stories
Early Oscars 2025 Best Actor &amp; Actress Predictions Revealed By Variety (&amp; One Star Is Nominated Twice!)

'The Batman Part II' Cast Update: 5 Seemingly Returning, 1 Presumably Exiting

Which Songs Does Taylor Perform for Disney+'s 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' Movie? Set List Revealed!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 5 Hit TV Shows!

Thu, 14 March 2024 at 4:50 pm

2 Big 'NCIS' Franchise Stars Will Cross Over for the Show's 1000th Episode!

There’s a big NCIS crossover coming!

Two big stars from the NCIS universe will be appearing on the Monday, April 15 episode of NCIS for the franchise’s 1,000th episode.

The two stars will not appear “in person” alongside the NCIS team, but the appearances will “nonetheless be quite fun,” TVLine reports.

Director Leon Vance’s son Jared, to be played by Spence Moore II, will also appear, TVLine also reports.

NCIS co-showrunner David North told the outlet: “One of our own beloved characters is going to end up in grave danger, and you’re go to see all of the different franchises brought into this in a little bit of a different way.”

Co-showrunner Steven D. Binder added: “There’ll be a personal storyline, and this one will circle around Director Vance,” played by Rocky Carroll.

“We’re going to play plenty of homage to the past,” David North said, and they will scatter “some Easter eggs for longtime fans of the show,” Steven D. Binder added.

“If you’re watching it in 4K, you might have to blow somethings things up, but they’re going to be there,” he added.

Find out who is appearing on NCIS…

Photos: NBC
