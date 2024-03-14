'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20: How Many Episodes Is Ellen Pompeo In? Here's the Latest!

Grey’s Anatomy producer and writer Meg Marinis was asked how many episodes Ellen Pompeo will be featured in during season 20.

As fans of the show will know, Ellen stepped away from the show as a full time cast member last year (and you can find out the reason why right here).

The answer is two-fold: Ellen‘s voice will be heard in every episode as she provides the voiceovers for the show!

Meg also shared, “Her status is that she’s always a huge part of the show….But we have an open door policy with her. When she is able to be here, we welcome her with open arms. We work with her schedule, she still does the voiceover. She was a huge part of the premiere for me, she and I have a great relationship. She’s constantly in my head, her voice. She cares very deeply for the show and even in the episodes that she’s not in, she’s interested to know what’s happening. So, you’ll see her come and go and she will always remain a very important part to the show.”

Meg was asked how many episodes Meredith will be in this season, and she responded, “I can’t answer that question definitively for now, but I think you’ll be excited to see her in the episodes that she’s in.”

Deadline noted that they believe Ellen is in at least four episodes this season.

