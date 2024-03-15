Justin Timberlake Celebrates 'Everything I Thought It Was' Album Release with Star-Studded Party - Guest List Revealed!

Justin Timberlake is celebrating the release of his new album!

On Friday (March 15), the 43-year-old Grammy-winning entertainer released his highly-anticipated sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.

In honor of the album’s release, Justin and wife Jessica Biel were seen attending a party held at Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood, Calif. with several famous friends in attendance, including a some of Justin‘s *NSYNC band mates.

