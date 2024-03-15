Kristen Wiig Opens Up About Welcoming Twins Via Surrogacy

Kristen Wiig is opening up about the birth of her children via surrogate.

If you were unaware, the 50-year-old Palm Royale actress and husband Avi Rothman welcomed twins Shiloh and Luna in 2020. The couple turned to surrogacy after “years of IVF.”

In a new interview, Kristen offered some insight into their experience, which she described as “a struggle” but very much worthwhile.

“It was such a struggle,” she recalled, adding that she and Avi did find a sense of community during the process. “When you go through it, you meet other people who are going through it, and it’s almost like this secret little — the whispering conversation at a party. It feels like not a lot of people talk about it.”

She continued, saying, “It is such a private thing, but maybe it doesn’t have to be. It’s part of my story and part of how I got my amazing family.”

The notoriously private couple started dating in 2016, and news of their engagement spread three years later. They tied the knot in 2021.

