Mark Wahlberg Judges Jeremy Allen White's Calvin Klein Campaign After His Own Iconic Underwear Shoot With Brand

Mark Wahlberg knows a thing or two about shooting a Calvin Klein campaign, and he had some thoughts about Jeremy Allen White‘s viral photoshoot with the brand.

The 52-year-old actor starred in an iconic underwear campaign with the brand back in the ’90s. Jeremy stripped down to his skivvies for a shoot of his own, which debuted in January 2024.

During a recent interview, Mark weighed in on the new photoshoot and revealed if he thought that Jeremy was a “worthy successor.”

Keep reading to find out more…

Speaking to People, Mark said that Jeremy was “absolutely” carrying the torch.

“There’s been many, many worthy successors,” he said, sharing the love with other celebs who have starred in Calvin Klein campaigns. While he didn’t name any other stars, the likes of Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky and Shawn Mendes have all landed campaigns with the brand.

Mark made it clear that he was a fan of Jeremy‘s work overall. In fact, he told the outlet that he was “sending him a script.” He didn’t give any specifics but did describe it as “a cool story that we think he’d be great for.”

If you missed it, another celeb recently poked fun at Jeremy over the shoot.