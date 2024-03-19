K-Pop Star Felix Goes Viral After Revealing He Went on 'Water Diet' for 4 Days Before Walking the Runway for Louis Vuitton

Felix is getting some attention on social media.

The 23-year-old Australian singer and rapper, who is also a member of the K-pop boy band Stray Kids, opened up on an Instagram Live over the weekend about his “water diet” ahead of walking the runway for Louis Vuitton‘s fashion show during 2024 Paris Fashion Week, which was womenswear creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s Fall 2024 10-year anniversary show.

“I did a water diet for four days,” Felix explained on the IG Live.

“I drank water for three days, then only had bone broth soup for one day. It was very tiring, but it was all for the show in Paris, for the Louis Vuitton anniversary show. It was worth it…I finally have a chance to eat chicken,” he said while beginning to eat on camera.

Many fans expressed concern for Felix‘s health in the comments during the Live about his health, while others shared their concern on social media afterward about Korean idols sharing their diets with impressionable fans.

Did he just read my comment. I hope he will eat a lot. And no more water diet for now.#felix #skz #StrayKids pic.twitter.com/JbZFxVHno6 — nnaya_xx (@nnaya_xx) March 17, 2024

when I heard felix was doing the water diet my heart just about dropped. that's like not healthy at all he even said he felt exhausted, diets are used to improve life. F jype. — Leo Bang 🍉 ⁷ (@f4irychris_95) March 17, 2024