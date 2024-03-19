Why Is Stassi Schroeder Not on 'The Valley'? 'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Reveals Why She Turned Down Spinoff

New Bravo series The Valley is premiering tonight, but you won’t be seeing Stassi Schroeder on it!

The 35-year-old former reality star will not be joining her fellow Vanderpump Rules alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute on the new spinoff.

After the new show was first announced in January, Stassi revealed why she opted out of returning to television to join the cast of the new series.

Find out what she said inside…

“It’s not Bravo’s fault,” Stassi shared on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “Well, I was asked to film the sizzle reel… they filmed a sizzle reel to like show what this show would be.”

“So once this idea was brought up and they were like, ‘Okay, we’re gonna film a sizzle with all the people that would be on it. Will you be on it and film the sizzle?’ and every fiber of my being voted no, like truly.”

Stassi went on to explain that she’s not returning for “a lot of different reasons” and she’s not really friends with anyone else on the cast.

“First of all, it wouldn’t be a reflection of what my reality is,” she said. “I’m not friends with any, you know, it’s just, it’s not my group of friends. I’m friendly with some of them. I’m acquaintances with some of them and some of the new ones too I think are lovely, but it’s not my crew.”

“I don’t want to have to go and do things that I normally wouldn’t do,” Stassi explained. “I don’t want to disrupt the life that I have right now because I really like my life right now. Well, when they filmed the sizzle, I was still friends with everyone and I still was like, ‘No.’”

Stassi did share that she is still friends with other Vanderpump Rules cast members.

“Lala… Katie, Tom Schwartz, Scheana. I mean, I talk to Scheana every now and then, like her kid came to my kid’s birthday party. I’m just, my life is not the way that it used to be,” she said. “I’m not in this group. I don’t have time to just be in this group of friends that goes out all the time and gets to do whatever they want it.”

Her thoughts on The Valley and if it will be a different vibe than Vanderpump Rules?

“It’s not, because I know what they do on a regular basis and that’s not what I do.”

The Valley premieres TONIGHT (March 19) with a crossover with Vanderpump Rules on Bravo. The new series will then air weekly on Tuesday nights at 9pm ET/PT on Bravo and next day on Peacock.