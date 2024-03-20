'Alien: Romulus' Teaser Trailer Reboots Iconic Franchise, Features a Jump Scare - Watch Now!

The first look at Alien: Romulus is finally here!

The film is rebooting the famed franchise, Alien, made popular in the 1980s with Sigourney Weaver‘s iconic performances.

Here’s the logline for the film: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu all star in the new installment, with Fede Alvarez writing and directing. Ridley Scott, who helmed the original franchise, is producing.

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 16.

See the teaser trailer below, and see stills from the film in the gallery of this post.