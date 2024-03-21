26 'Game of Thrones' & 'House of the Dragon' Actors Who Appeared in 'Star Wars' Movies & Shows

Game of Thrones and Star Wars have shared so many stars over the years!

The immensely popular fantasy and sci-fi fantasy franchises captivate the world every time a new season or project launches.

Fans of Game of Thrones and Star Wars should be excited, as they both have new premieres coming up! House of the Dragon season 2 will begin on HBO and Max on June 16, and The Acolyte will release its first episode on Disney+ on June 4.

We gathered a list of over 20 actors who have both Game of Thrones and Star Wars movies and TV shows on their resume!

Continue through the slideshow to find out which stars have appeared in Game of Thrones and Star Wars…