Shakira Shares Steamy Pictures With 'Puntería' Video Co-Star Lucien Laviscount - See All the Hot Photos!

﻿Shakira is turning up the heat!

The 47-year-old music superstar shared photos alongside Lucien Laviscount ahead of the release of her highly anticipated music video for her new song “Puntería” with Cardi B, featured on her upcoming album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, due out on Friday (March 22).

“Afinando el tiro con @its_lucien en Punteria 🎯🌸 #LMYNL” she captioned the hot pictures. (In English: (“Fine-tuning the shot with @its_lucien in Punteria 🎯🌸 #LMYNL.”)

Keep reading to find out more…

If you’re wondering, Lucien is a 31-year-old British actor, who has starred in everything from Scream Queens to Katy Keene to Emily in Paris. He was previously linked to stars including both Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix.

Check out the hot photos inside!

Shakira has been opening up about her new album in interviews, including getting candid about how her split from Gerard Pique affected her life.