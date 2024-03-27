Queen Camilla Shares Update on Kate Middleton Amid Cancer Battle

Queen Camilla is sharing an update on how Princess Catherine (aka Kate Middleton) is doing amid her cancer battle.

Last week, the 42-year-old Princess of Wales shocked the world when she announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer after previously undergoing “major abdominal surgery.”

On Wednesday (March 27), Queen Camilla, 76, visited a farmers’ market as part of an official royal event in Shrewsbury, England, and during her visit, the wife of King Charles updated young well-wishers on Kate‘s health.

Keep reading to find out more…“I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,” Queen Camilla said, according to The Sun.

Two young girls also gave Queen Camilla a poster that had hearts and flowers on it, which read, “Send our love to Kate, hi, Camilla.”

Queen Camilla then told the girls that she will “send them on to Catherine,” adding, “I’ll make sure she knows they’ve come from you.”

Kate and husband Prince William recently released a joint statement after she publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis.