Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Files for Divorce From Husband Jeff, Divorce Documents Reveal Some Details

Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea Lazkani has filed for divorce from her husband of 7 years, Jeff.

Court documents were obtained by TMZ, which she filed to dissolve her marriage.

There were a few interesting details featured within the paperwork.

First, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the divorce. Next, she wrote “to be determined” for the date of separation.

She also is asking the court for joint physical and legal custody of their two kids, Melia, 3, and Maddox, 5.

She’s asking for spousal support, and she did not ask the court to make it so that Jeff cannot request support from her as well.

Jeff has been featured on Selling Sunset over the years. They married in 2017 after meeting on Tinder.

