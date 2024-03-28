Kristen Stewart Reveals What It Would Take To Get Her to Do a Marvel Movie & Why It'll 'Likely Never' Happen

Kristen Stewart opened up about the very slim chances of seeing her within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 33-year-old actress is no stranger to blockbusters having starred in projects such as Twilight and Snow White and the Huntsman. However, while on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, she explained what it would take to get her to suit up and play a superhero.

She also admitted that it would “likely never” happen, and she went as far as to describe the experience as “a f-cking nightmare.”

“I will likely never do a Marvel movie,” Kristen said, via Variety. “It sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually.” While she likes starring in big movies that get seen by the masses, the actor said that “the system would have to change” before she’d join the MCU.

She explained, “You would have to put so much money and so much trust into one person … and it doesn’t happen.”

“And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it. So likely not. But maybe the world changes, that’s what I’m saying,” she said.

What would it take to get her to agree right off the bat? Kristen said that she’d work with Greta Gerwig on a Marvel project.

