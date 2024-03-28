Tish Cyrus Talks 'Issues' With Dominic Purcell Following Reports Her Husband was Previously 'Seeing' Daughter Noah

Tish Cyrus is speaking candidly about “issues” in her marriage to husband Dominic Purcell.

The 56-year-old mom and manager of Miley Cyrus married the Prison Break actor in August 2023. The wedding sparked rumors of a family feud after Tish‘s children Noah and Braison skipped the big day.

In March 2024, reports suggested that the potential feud stems from the fact that Noah was “seeing” Dominic before he started dating her mom. Tish, Noah and Dominic have not directly addressed the rumors.

However, during a recent episode of her Sorry We’re Stoned podcast with daughter Brandi, Tish opened up about how compatible she and Dominic really are and how they manage discord.

The episode of the podcast featured an appearance from social media personality Spirit Daughter and was focused heavily on astrology. That is where Tish admitted that she and Dominic were not instantly compatible.

“I was so scared when I first met Dom, my husband, which was not that long ago,” she said. “But it is crazy because I am a Taurus and he is an Aquarius, and every single thing that I read said, ‘Don’t even do it. It is the absolute worst pairing.’”

Tish explained where they were different: She is “so easily offended” and takes “things so personally,” and her partner “is just very blunt.”

“I was an only child, I was adopted, so I was coddled a lot. So I kind of have needed that. But that’s just not who he is. He is not emotional,” she explained, adding, “These are definitely issues. But issues also, because I love him, that I’m dealing with.”

She noted that they are working through these issues and growing together. “The growth I truly have had with him is crazy,” she said.

“This is where I’ve grown, is like, I just feel like instead now of me getting so offended, because I respect and love him, that we have conversations. And instead of getting so upset and heated about it, and me not taking it personally, just letting him have an opinion. I’ve never been good at that,” she added.

If you were curious, we rounded up all of the rumors about Tish, Dominic and Noah.