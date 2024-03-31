Top Stories
Mar 31, 2024 at 9:10 pm
By JJ Staff

'Game of Thrones' - Where Are They Now? Find Out What Each Star Has Done Since the Final Season

It’s been five whole years since Game of Thrones ended!

The HBO series aired from 2011 to 2019 and won 59 Emmy Awards over the course of its run.

Given Game of Thrones‘ immense success and popularity, it should come as no surprise that many of the main cast members have gone on to star in other well-known projects.

To commemorate five years since Game of Thrones‘ final season, we’ve rounded up all the highlights from the biggest stars’ careers from 2019 until today.

Continue through the slideshow to find out what the stars of Game of Thrones have been up to since the show’s conclusion…

Photos: HBO, Getty
