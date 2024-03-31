Sugarland to Reunite at CMT Music Awards 2024, Will Perform With Little Big Town Once Again!

We are exactly one week away from the 2024 CMT Music Awards!

The upcoming country music awards show will take place NEXT Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Texas, and are set to air on CBS and on demand on Paramount+.

Ahead of the show, it was just revealed that there will be another “history-making performance” between two groups – Sugarland and Little Big Town!

The last time they all shared the CMT Music Awards stage together was in 2009, when they performed “Life In a Northern Town” with Jake Owen.

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will reunite as Sugarland for the first time in a few years, as they have been focused on their solo careers.

This will mark the first time that the duo has performed at the CMT Music Awards since 2011, and they will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their song “Baby Girl.”

Little Big Town – Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – is celebrating 25 years as a group!

Kelsea Ballerini (she’s hosting too!)

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Old Dominion

Parker McCollum & Brittney Spencer

Trisha Yearwood

Bailey Zimmerman

Jelly Roll

Keith Urban

Lainey Wilson

Sam Hunt

NEEDTOBREATHE & Jordan Davis