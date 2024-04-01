Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 3:00 pm
By JJ Staff

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Continue Here »

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

So far, we’ve learned of 20 major TV shows that have been canceled this year.

Unfortunately, this list includes shows and series from Netflix, HBO, AppleTV+, and many more fan favorite platforms.

Keep reading to see which TV shows are canceled this year so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: apple tv plus, Disney Plus, EG, Extended, FX, HBO, MAX, NBC, Netflix, Paramount Plus, Slideshow, Television