Apr 01, 2024 at 6:20 pm
By JJ Staff

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 - 8 Stars Returning, 3 More Joining Cast for Final Season!

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 - 8 Stars Returning, 3 More Joining Cast for Final Season!

Star Trek: Discovery is embarking on one last journey, starting this week.

The hit Paramount+ series, part of the long-running Star Trek franchise, will end with its fifth and final season, beginning with two episodes on Paramount+ on Thursday (April 4), with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

In the series, ten years before Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Click through to see who is returning and who is joining the cast of Star Trek: Discovery for Season 5…

