Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie &amp; She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series &amp; More on This List

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 6:16 pm
By JJ Staff

'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Cast Shakeup: 7 Stars Returning, 1 Replaced, 1 Joining Main Cast

Continue Here »

'Interview With the Vampire' Season 2 Cast Shakeup: 7 Stars Returning, 1 Replaced, 1 Joining Main Cast

There’s a lot going on with Interview With the Vampire‘s cast ahead of season 2!

The AMC series, which is based on the book of the same name, aired its first season in 2022. It received tons of praise, scoring a 98% critic approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

As season 2 nears, we’ve rounded up all the latest casting news.

Interview With the Vampire season 2 will premiere on Sunday, May 12 on AMC and AMC+.

Continue through the slideshow to discover all the cast information for Interview With the Vampire season 2…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: AMC
Posted to: AMC, Ben Daniels, Casting, David Costabile, EG, Eric Bogosian, evergreen, Extended, Interview with the Vampire, Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Slideshow, Television