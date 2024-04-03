Jennifer Hudson Reunites With 'Dreamgirls Sister' Beyoncé at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

“We’re your Dreamgirls!”

Jennifer Hudson and Beyoncé had a mini Dreamgirls reunion earlier this week while attending the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theater on Monday (April 1) in Hollywood.

Jennifer was in attendance to help pay tribute to Cher, who received the Icon Award, while Beyoncé was there to receive the Innovator Award, which was presented to her by Stevie Wonder.

“I am so happy I got to be there to cheer on my Dreamgirls sister as she received the @iheartradio Innovator Award!!! 💜 Congratulations on such a well deserved recognition! Love u @beyonce !!!”: Jennifer captioned a post of their reunion.

The talk show host included a video of them meeting up backstage and instantly going into a hug. Aww!

This year marks the 18-year anniversary since Dreamgirls was released in theaters. Jennifer won several awards for her performance as Effie White, including an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress!

The last time we saw JHud and Beyoncé reuniting was in 2018 at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards party.