Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Oliver Stark & '9-1-1' Creator Talk Buck's Kiss with [SPOILER], Queer Storyline Explained

Angelina Jolie's Team Accuse Brad Pitt of Physical Abuse Amid Ongoing Battle Over Winery, Someone Close to Him Responds

30 Actors Who Appeared on 'General Hospital' Before They Were Super Famous

Apr 04, 2024 at 11:03 pm
By JJ Staff

Billie Eilish's Close Friends on Instagram: Singer Seemingly Adds Every Fan, Shares Photo of New Tattoo

Billie Eilish's Close Friends on Instagram: Singer Seemingly Adds Every Fan, Shares Photo of New Tattoo

Billie Eilish surprised her fans when she added everyone to her Close Friends section of Instagram!

The 22-year-old singer seems to be teasing a new music era and fans think they’ve spotted billboards for a new album from the Grammy winner.

Now, Billie has made a big social media change, allowing pretty much all of her followers to see her Close Friends content. And she posted a revealing photo for them to see!

Billie first shared a photo of her hand against the night sky and then she gave fans a glimpse at her new tattoo on her midriff.

The singer appears to have a tattoo that spells out “hard & soft.” She’s had the tattoo since at least December 2023, when it peeked out of her outfit during an appearance at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch.

Earlier in the week, Billie responded to backlash after she called out other music artists.

