'Scandal' Rewatch Podcast 'Unpacking the Toolbox' Returning for Season 2!

Katie Lowes and Guillermo Diaz are back to re-watch Scandal!

iHeartPodcasts’ Shondaland Audio series Unpacking the Toolbox will return with new episodes on April 11, via Variety.

The podcast originally paused amid the Hollywood strikes after covering the first two seasons of the ABC drama that ran from 2012 to 2018.

Keep reading to find out more…

Katie Lowes, who played Quinn, and Guillermo Diaz, who played Huck, first forged a friendship on the set of the series, with fans dubbing them Huckleberry Quinn.

In Scandal, Kerry Washington’s Olivia Pope is a D.C. fixer who also happened to be having an affair with the very married President Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn).

The podcast’s new season will kick off with the Season 3 premiere of Scandal. Guests include Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Tom Verica, Melora Hardin, Scott Foley, Bellamy Young, Kate Burton, Dan Bucatinsky, Jeff Perry, Debbie Allen and Paul Adelstein.

Kerry and Tony recently recreated an iconic scene from the series!