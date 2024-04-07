Andrew Scott Has a Message for Fans Who Still Care About His 'Fleabag' Character

Andrew Scott has some harsh words for people who still care about Fleabag.

The Prime Video series starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge premiered in 2016 and aired a second season in 2019. In season 2, Andrew played The Priest, who later became known by fans as The Hot Priest.

While promoting his new show Ripley, Andrew shared a message for fans who obsess over his character to this day.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Go out and get some fresh air,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life. It’s a great show, we all love it, but come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside.”

If you haven’t seen, Andrew Scott spoke about being cast for his sexuality, and more!