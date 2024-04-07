Colton Haynes Talks Hooking Up With 'Teen Wolf' Castmates, Why Dylan O'Brien Missed Tyler Posey's Wedding

Colton Haynes answered some “spicy” questions about his sex life and his Teen Wolf costars during a recent interview.

The 35-year-old actor sat down for a game of Sip or Spill with Logo. During it, he was asked some revealing questions that he either answered or took a sip of his drink.

They ranged from details on why Dylan O’Brien missed Tyler Posey‘s wedding last year to which of his castmates that he would like to hook up with.

He even revealed if he had ever taken nude photos of himself and joked around about appearing in Lil Nas X‘s “Industry Baby” music video.

Read more about Colton Hayne’s spicy interview…

If you forgot, four Teen Wolf costars were there when Tyler and his wife Phem tied the knot in October. Two others were invited but did not attend, including Dylan.

Colton was asked if there was any drama behind him missing the big day.

“I don’t think there is any tea there,” he admitted. “I don’t know, but I think Dylan was working. We’ve all talked since then so there’s no drama.”

He continued, emphasizing, “If there is drama with us, we always confront it head on.”

In fact, it sounds like the cast is still very close. When asked which member he would want to hook up with, Colton had a tough time.

“There’s not many to choose from that haven’t…” he said, before ultimately saying, “I’d hate to be like, ‘We’re all so close,’ but like yeah. We’re all a family, but I don’t know. It’d have to be like just a couple of them because it’d be very awkward with just one of them. We’re a little too close.”

He confirmed that he meant it would have to be a group situation.

On the topic of his sex life, Colton was asked if he’d ever taken nudes of himself. He said no… Not yet at least.

“I have never in my entire life taken nudes in my whole life,” he said, joking, “Maybe there’s a hoe phase coming up.”

He did allude to once dating a fan, though.

Did you see that Colton found love in a dramatic music video last year? He also made a cameo in Lil Nas‘s “Industry Baby,” where he was punched by the rapper. He joked that he tried to get the scene switched to a kiss at one point.

Press play on the interview below…