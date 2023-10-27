4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend! Here's Why

Several of Tyler Posey‘s Teen Wolf co-stars were with him when he tied the knot with Phem earlier this month.

The 31-year-old actor and 28-year-old musician got married surrounded by loved ones and friends during an intimate ceremony in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on October 14.

The guestlist included four of Tyler‘s former co-stars. In a recent interview, he explained that two more of his castmates were invited and revealed why they did not make it.

We rounded up all of the Teen Wolf stars who were there and the ones who were unable to make it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyler opened up about how the Teen Wolf cast keeps in touch and why he didn’t invite everyone from the show to his big day!

Scroll through the slideshow to see which Teen Wolf stars were at Tyler Posey’s big day…