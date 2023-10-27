Kelly Rowland Addresses Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors & She Has Some Bad News

Kelly Rowland is aware of the rumors that Destiny’s Child is getting back together, and she’s got some bad news.

The 42-year-old hitmaker weighed in on the chances of releasing music with Beyonce and Michelle Williams again during a recent interview.

Kelly told The Messenger that there was no chance of a Destiny’s Child reunion at the moment. Why? Each of the women have some other projects going on.

She said that with “Bey wrapping up Renaissance and getting ready for her movie, Michelle in the thick of her solo projects that she’s doing, and me in my solo space and all the things that I’m doing, that’s where my head is.”

The hitmaker continued, adding, “That’s where my heart is. That’s what I’m most excited about, with all due respect to Destiny’s Child.”

That doesn’t mean that all hope is lost: “And should there be a space for that, we’ll see what happens. But as for right now, I’m so excited as to what I’m doing.”

Various members of the group have weighed in on the chances of a reunion this year.

Adding to the excitement, multiple members of the group attended one of Beyonce‘s recent tour dates. In fact, only one member was not there.