Patrick Schwarzenegger & More 'White Lotus' Castmates Chill on a Boat While Filming in Thailand

The cast of The White Lotus is enjoying some downtime while filming the new season of the hit series on location in Thailand.

On Saturday (April 6), Sam Nivola hopped on Instagram to share some photos of his costars Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sarah Catherine Hook on a boat.

Another famous friend who has not (yet?) been announced as a part of the cast was also there!

Keep reading to find out more…

In one of the photos, Patrick is soaking up the sun shirtless while Iris Apatow lays beside him in a bikini. At this moment, it does not appear that she is in the upcoming season of the Max show.

Other photos in the set show Patrick, Iris and Sarah sitting together on the boat. There’s also one of Patrick standing in the water.

“The pookinator is looking absolutely FIRE tonight,” Sam cheekily captioned the post.

All three of his friends rushed to the comments section. Patrick and Iris shared some emojis while Sarah called same “LOML [love of my live].”

It looks like they are having a good time, and we’re more excited than ever to see the new season.

Check out the list of stars who will be appearing in the upcoming season of The White Lotus! The list now includes several reality stars and a major K-pop idol.

Scroll through Sam Nivola’s photos below…