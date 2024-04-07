Mark Estes Shares Update on Kristin Cavallari Romance, Addresses Possibility of Having Kids

Mark Estes and the Montana Boyz are posing on the red carpet!

The group made up of Mark, Kaleb Campbell Winterburn, and Kade Wilcox attended the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

If you weren’t aware, Mark has been dating Kristin Cavallari since February. While on the red carpet, the 24-year-old model gave an update on his romance with the 37-year-old reality star!

“I’m really happy with her, obviously, you know? We just like each other a lot, that’s what we’re gonna run with,” Mark told ET. “She’s a smokeshow, too, so…”

He also addressed the possibility of having kids with Kristin one day.

“That’s a tough question, but we’re just kind of going with the flow right now,” Mark shared. “But we definitely have had the talk, obviously.”

