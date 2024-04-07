Top Stories
Apr 07, 2024 at 9:19 pm
By JJ Staff

Fire Country's Max Thieriot & Wife Lexi Murphy Couple Up at CMT Music Awards 2024

Max Thieriot hits the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

The 35-year-old Fire Country star was joined at the annual event by his wife Lexi Murphy, who looked beautiful in a strapless floral dress.

During the awards show, the CBS actor took to the stage with Megan Moroney to present the award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year, which went to Ashley Cooke, and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year, which went to Warren Zeiders.

Megan also hit the stage for a performance of her song “No Caller ID,” which you can watch right here!

In case you missed the big news, Max‘s show Fire Country has already been renewed for a third season on CBS, as it was announced nearly a month ago.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of Max Thieriot and Megan Moroney at the CMT Music Awards…
