There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 07, 2024 at 8:55 pm
By JJ Staff

Keith Urban Gets Set for CMT Music Awards 2024 Performance Sans Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban Gets Set for CMT Music Awards 2024 Performance Sans Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is ready to hit the stage!

The 56-year-old country star at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Keith kept it casual for the awards show. He wore a black and gray button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up. A pair of black jeans and black sneakers completed his look.

If you didn’t know, Keith is set to perform during the show!

Noticeably absent from the event was Keith‘s wife Nicole Kidman. However, the Oscar-winning actress is likely busy working on her many upcoming projects!

Make sure to view the full list of nominations and find out who is presenting and performing at the 2024 CMT Music Awards!

If you haven’t seen, Keith Urban shared his thoughts on Nicole Kidman‘s iconic AMC ad!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Keith Urban at the 2024 CMT Music Awards…
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 CMT Music Awards, CMT Music Awards, Keith Urban