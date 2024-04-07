Keith Urban Gets Set for CMT Music Awards 2024 Performance Sans Wife Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban is ready to hit the stage!

The 56-year-old country star at the 2024 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on Sunday (April 7) in Austin, Tex.

Keith kept it casual for the awards show. He wore a black and gray button-down shirt with the sleeves rolled up. A pair of black jeans and black sneakers completed his look.

If you didn’t know, Keith is set to perform during the show!

Noticeably absent from the event was Keith‘s wife Nicole Kidman. However, the Oscar-winning actress is likely busy working on her many upcoming projects!

